Reviewing Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) & CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF)

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Fidus Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Fidus Investment pays out 79.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CI Financial pays out 256.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fidus Investment has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Fidus Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Fidus Investment has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI Financial has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment 45.70% 12.25% 6.29% CI Financial 2.23% 36.35% 5.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fidus Investment and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Fidus Investment and CI Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment $94.14 million 6.01 $35.82 million $2.16 9.20 CI Financial $1.80 billion 1.01 $230.57 million $0.23 50.31

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fidus Investment. Fidus Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Fidus Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fidus Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fidus Investment and CI Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment 0 2 0 0 2.00 CI Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

Fidus Investment currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.63%. Given Fidus Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fidus Investment is more favorable than CI Financial.

Summary

Fidus Investment beats CI Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

