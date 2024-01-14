RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Short Interest Update

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 67,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of RGC Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 43.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 176,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 728.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 327,167 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 349,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in RGC Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,278,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in RGC Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 164,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 57,930 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

RGC Resources Price Performance

RGCO opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.81. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.19.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.12. RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RGC Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. RGC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

