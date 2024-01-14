RH (NYSE:RH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.00.

RH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $268.29 on Friday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $406.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,523 shares of company stock valued at $25,770,327 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter worth $27,418,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in RH by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,040,000 after acquiring an additional 320,538 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RH by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in RH by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,692,000 after acquiring an additional 49,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Further Reading

