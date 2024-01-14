Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on RCH
Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Richelieu Hardware
In related news, Director Richard Lord sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.87, for a total value of C$108,853.42. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,260. 7.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Richelieu Hardware Company Profile
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Richelieu Hardware
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.