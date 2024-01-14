Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$47.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.87. Richelieu Hardware has a 1-year low of C$35.98 and a 1-year high of C$48.27. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director Richard Lord sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.87, for a total value of C$108,853.42. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,260. 7.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

