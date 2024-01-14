Roger Adsett Sells 3,837 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) COO Roger Adsett sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $112,232.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,370.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roger Adsett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insmed alerts:

On Friday, January 12th, Roger Adsett sold 5,251 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $150,336.13.

On Friday, January 5th, Roger Adsett sold 3,042 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $88,856.82.

Insmed Stock Up 0.2 %

Insmed stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Insmed during the third quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the third quarter valued at $53,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on INSM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insmed

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.