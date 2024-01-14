Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL) Short Interest Update

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 30,000 shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $320,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,261.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 55.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Roth Ch Acquisition V alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roth Ch Acquisition V

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Roth Ch Acquisition V by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 183,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Performance

Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile

ROCL stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, wellness, technology, and sustainability sectors.

Further Reading

