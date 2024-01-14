Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $419.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIA. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.6% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $439.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.55. Saia has a 1-year low of $227.33 and a 1-year high of $461.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $417.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.58.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

