Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) and Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) and Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Embecta shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Embecta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and Embecta’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Embecta $1.12 billion 0.89 $70.40 million $1.21 14.26

Analyst Recommendations

Embecta has higher revenue and earnings than Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and Embecta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 4 0 2.67 Embecta 1 1 0 0 1.50

Embecta has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.25%. Given Embecta’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Embecta is more favorable than Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and Embecta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Embecta 6.28% -20.56% 13.88%

Summary

Embecta beats Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers. The company also provides live-cell analysis systems, reagents and consumables, and live-cell imaging and analysis software; equipment manufacturer membranes and devices, weigh cells, and data analytics, as well as connectivity, and pipetting and dispensing modules; electronic and mechanical pipettes, pipette tips, bottle-top dispensers, and pipette controllers and accessories; process automation platform and software, sensors and analyzers, biomolecule analysis tools, and data analytics software; chromatography consumables, columns, and systems; and detection systems, sensor chips and consumables, systems, biosensors and kits, compliance tools, and systems software. Further, it offers water purification systems; lab balances, pipette calibration, mass comparators and metrology, moisture analyzers, equipment manufacturer cells, weights and weight sets, paint mixing solutions, and weighing accessories; and process filtration. Further, it provides bioprocess consulting and engineering, media and process, instrument, system service and support, and validation services. It serves the life science research, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, pharmaceutical quality control, cell and gene therapy, and applied industries. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Göttingen, Germany.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

