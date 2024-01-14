Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.30

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.30 and last traded at $46.09, with a volume of 20607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.09.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

