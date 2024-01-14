Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.75

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.75 and last traded at $56.51, with a volume of 132462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.46.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

