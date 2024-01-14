SFE Investment Counsel Sells 3,501 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.0% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.2 %

NVDA opened at $547.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $553.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.19.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,216 shares of company stock valued at $60,120,750. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

