Short Interest in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Rises By 23.8%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 59,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Acasti Pharma Stock Performance

ACST stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. Acasti Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts predict that Acasti Pharma will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Acasti Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACST Free Report ) by 174.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

