Short Interest in ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Grows By 23.6%

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ARIAKE JAPAN Stock Performance
AKEJF opened at 35.75 on Friday. ARIAKE JAPAN has a 1 year low of 34.97 and a 1 year high of 37.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is 35.75.
ARIAKE JAPAN Company Profile
