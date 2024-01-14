Short Interest in ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Grows By 23.6%

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ARIAKE JAPAN Stock Performance

AKEJF opened at 35.75 on Friday. ARIAKE JAPAN has a 1 year low of 34.97 and a 1 year high of 37.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is 35.75.

Get ARIAKE JAPAN alerts:

ARIAKE JAPAN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ARIAKE JAPAN Co, Ltd. manufactures, processes, and sells natural seasoning products with extracts from chicken, pork, beef, and other fresh livestock ingredients. It provides chicken bone base soups, ramen soups, chanpon soups, bouillon and consomme products, sauce bases, and Japanese bouillon products; and livestock meat, including beef, pork, and chicken, as well as shrimps, garlic, and seasoning oils.

Receive News & Ratings for ARIAKE JAPAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARIAKE JAPAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.