Short Interest in Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Expands By 24.3%

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.3 days.

BID Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BPPPF opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32. BID has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

BID Company Profile

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions in Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors.

