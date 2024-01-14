Short Interest in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Expands By 23.2%

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Price Performance

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $81.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.62. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.94.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $207.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.47 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. Research analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 13.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 55.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 269,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 96,013 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 32.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 39.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

(Get Free Report)

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.