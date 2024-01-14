Short Interest in Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Expands By 156.3%

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,900 shares, an increase of 156.3% from the December 15th total of 58,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 154,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:ELBM opened at $0.38 on Friday. Electra Battery Materials has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electra Battery Materials will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Electra Battery Materials from $2.50 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Electra Battery Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Electra Battery Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Electra Battery Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

