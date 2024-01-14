Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Increases By 143.5%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 143.5% from the December 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,360,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 626,293 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,106,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 972,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 525,704 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,607,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 647,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

FTF stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

