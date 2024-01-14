Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.00

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.00 and last traded at $63.24, with a volume of 76542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $34,133.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $5,868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $224,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $34,133.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,186 shares of company stock worth $12,764,321. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.