SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Short Interest Up 21.3% in December

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 558,800 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 460,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.3 days.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $34.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

