Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Price Target Cut to C$13.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 212.50% from the company’s current price.

SLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Solaris Resources from C$10.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight Capital set a C$23.50 target price on Solaris Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Solaris Resources from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Solaris Resources

Solaris Resources Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Solaris Resources

Shares of TSE:SLS opened at C$4.32 on Friday. Solaris Resources has a twelve month low of C$3.96 and a twelve month high of C$7.53. The firm has a market cap of C$640.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.33.

In other news, Director Daniel Earle purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.