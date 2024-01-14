Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Price Target Cut to C$13.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 212.50% from the company’s current price.
SLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Solaris Resources from C$10.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight Capital set a C$23.50 target price on Solaris Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Solaris Resources from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Solaris Resources
Solaris Resources Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Solaris Resources
In other news, Director Daniel Earle purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Solaris Resources Company Profile
Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Solaris Resources
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.