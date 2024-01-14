Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 93,600 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Report on Sonnet BioTherapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
SONN opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $31.24.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sonnet BioTherapeutics
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.