Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 93,600 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 485.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 140,476 shares during the last quarter. 36.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONN opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Featured Stories

