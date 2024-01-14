Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Raised to $8.24

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $8.24 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.74.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of SWN opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 390,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 312,714 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 880.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,687,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,165,000 after buying an additional 3,311,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 102,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 56,983 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11,994.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,803,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.