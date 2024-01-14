SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $189.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.19 and a 12 month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.