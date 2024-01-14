SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.94

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.94 and last traded at $32.91, with a volume of 79791 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.81.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 838,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,386,000 after buying an additional 104,919 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 141,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 29,306 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 167,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

