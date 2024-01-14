SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Holdings Trimmed by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDYV. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MDYV opened at $71.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day moving average of $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

