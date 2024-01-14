Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Shares Down 6.7%

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 123,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 89,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Star Diamond Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$33.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57, a quick ratio of 17.99 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Star Diamond Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds a 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Star Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.