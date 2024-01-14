Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Raised to C$86.00 at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SJ. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$86.29.

Shares of SJ stock opened at C$80.62 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$46.02 and a 1 year high of C$85.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$78.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$71.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$915.30 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 5.8255547 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total transaction of C$291,600.00. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

