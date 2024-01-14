Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for ATS (TSE:ATS)

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark dropped their target price on ATS from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on ATS from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on ATS from C$70.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ATS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.33.

Shares of ATS stock opened at C$57.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.40. The stock has a market cap of C$5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.54. ATS has a 1 year low of C$45.64 and a 1 year high of C$64.80.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.04). ATS had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of C$735.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$718.23 million. Research analysts forecast that ATS will post 2.9571723 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

