StockNews.com Downgrades Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) to Sell

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

AWH opened at $4.90 on Friday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 198.22% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares during the last quarter. 31.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Featured Articles

