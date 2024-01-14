StockNews.com Upgrades RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) to Buy

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RE/MAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

RE/MAX Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of RMAX opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $24.28.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a positive return on equity of 792.18%. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 12,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,623.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,983,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,525.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 24,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,183.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,971,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,268,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 12,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,623.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,983,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,496,525.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 103,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,998 in the last three months. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 270,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 31,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

