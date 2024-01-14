Strs Ohio Acquires 409 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,853,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 771,861 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $92,251,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE PWR opened at $202.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.23 and its 200-day moving average is $193.78. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $142.18 and a one year high of $219.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.68%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

