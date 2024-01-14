Strs Ohio Acquires 4,144 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 42.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.19.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $86.93 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day moving average of $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

