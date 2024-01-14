Strs Ohio Has $1.76 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,434 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $49.87 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

