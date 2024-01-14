Strs Ohio Purchases 4,317 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after acquiring an additional 674,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXTA. UBS Group downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Axalta Coating Systems

Insider Transactions at Axalta Coating Systems

In other news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $468,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $1,271,885. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.