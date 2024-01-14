SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.50

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 1771538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of SunPower to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Susquehanna lowered shares of SunPower from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.

SunPower Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $569.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.78.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.64 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. Analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 398.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 209,811 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in SunPower by 81.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 19,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in SunPower by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 93,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in SunPower by 152.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 58,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 115.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 196,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 104,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

