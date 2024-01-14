Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 5,475.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.4 %

SYY opened at $75.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average is $70.89. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

