Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) versus Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Head-To-Head Survey

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Taboola.com and Aurora Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 1 7 0 2.88 Aurora Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Taboola.com currently has a consensus target price of $5.21, suggesting a potential upside of 25.30%. Given Taboola.com’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Aurora Mobile.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

30.3% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Taboola.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Taboola.com has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Mobile has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taboola.com and Aurora Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.40 billion 0.89 -$11.98 million ($0.19) -21.89 Aurora Mobile $299.74 million 0.07 -$15.51 million ($2.20) -1.63

Taboola.com has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -5.07% -1.11% -0.67% Aurora Mobile -26.01% -33.40% -9.17%

Summary

Taboola.com beats Aurora Mobile on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Taboola.com Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations. It also provides financial risk management solutions to assist financial institutions, licensed lenders, and credit card companies in making informed lending and credit decisions; and location-based intelligence solutions to help retailers and other traditional brick-and-mortar industries, such as real estate developers, track and analyze foot traffic, conduct targeted marketing, and make more informed and impactful operating decisions, such as site selection. In addition, the company offers targeted marketing solutions to help advertisers to target the right audience with the right content at the right time; application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis; and value added services, such as Advertisement SAAS, a data management platform service, which provides tagged and de-identified population data package; JG Alliance, an integrated marketing campaign services to advertising customers; and AD Mediation Platform to help mobile app developers access other mainstream advertising platforms. It primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

