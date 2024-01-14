TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 54,428 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,428 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.27% of Shockwave Medical worth $19,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Deepwater Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,050,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 3.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWAV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 0.7 %

SWAV stock opened at $216.16 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.23 and its 200 day moving average is $213.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 13.19.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.78, for a total transaction of $2,007,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at $28,440,286.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.78, for a total transaction of $2,007,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,440,286.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,403 shares of company stock worth $9,718,767. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

See Also

