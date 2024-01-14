TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $16,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $307.73 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $385.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.07.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

