TD Asset Management Inc Buys 162,093 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 187.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 162,093 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $18,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AEE opened at $71.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.44. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $91.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AEE. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on AEE

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.