TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.17% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $19,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

ELS stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.95. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $74.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

