TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Zimmer Biomet worth $17,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $123.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.12. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

