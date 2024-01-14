TD Asset Management Inc Has $16.34 Million Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,253,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,214 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NU were worth $16,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NU by 10.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in NU by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in NU by 62.5% in the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in NU by 14.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NU by 37.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NU opened at $9.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.18.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

