TD Asset Management Inc Has $16.43 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322,967 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,408 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $16,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.1 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

