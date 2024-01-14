TD Asset Management Inc Has $17.10 Million Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 122,805 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.23% of Cognex worth $17,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGNX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cognex by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Cognex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cognex by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CGNX opened at $38.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.76. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $59.51.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

