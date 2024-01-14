TD Asset Management Inc Has $17.96 Million Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 412,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $17,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 18.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 72.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 52.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $167,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 103.88 and a beta of 0.44. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.36.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.26 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

