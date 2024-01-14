TD Asset Management Inc Has $19.23 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $19,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 31,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.21. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas cut ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

