TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $18,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Shares of TTWO opened at $161.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.77 and a twelve month high of $164.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

