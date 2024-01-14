TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $18,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TT opened at $246.15 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $247.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.65.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

