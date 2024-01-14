TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 58,576 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,576 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.11% of W. R. Berkley worth $17,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 287.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 232.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $72.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

